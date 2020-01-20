Whitbread (LON:WTB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB) in a report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,850 ($63.80) to GBX 4,500 ($59.19) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,500 ($59.19) to GBX 3,800 ($49.99) and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,500 ($59.19) to GBX 4,200 ($55.25) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Whitbread to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 3,650 ($48.01) to GBX 4,550 ($59.85) in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,639.38 ($61.03).

LON:WTB opened at GBX 4,481 ($58.95) on Thursday. Whitbread has a one year low of GBX 3,927 ($51.66) and a one year high of GBX 5,194 ($68.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,761.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,486.68.

In related news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,943 ($65.02), for a total transaction of £321,295 ($422,645.36).

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

