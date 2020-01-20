Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Given “Hold” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 1,025 ($13.48) to GBX 1,160 ($15.26) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and gave the stock a sector performer rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 1,190 ($15.65) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,119.50 ($14.73).
Shares of LON:WKP opened at GBX 1,171 ($15.40) on Thursday. Workspace Group has a 52-week low of GBX 796.88 ($10.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,239 ($16.30). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,162.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 991.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and a PE ratio of 15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.17.
About Workspace Group
Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.
Read More: Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.