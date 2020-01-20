Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Given “Hold” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 1,025 ($13.48) to GBX 1,160 ($15.26) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and gave the stock a sector performer rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 1,190 ($15.65) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,119.50 ($14.73).

Get Workspace Group alerts:

Shares of LON:WKP opened at GBX 1,171 ($15.40) on Thursday. Workspace Group has a 52-week low of GBX 796.88 ($10.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,239 ($16.30). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,162.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 991.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and a PE ratio of 15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.67 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. Workspace Group’s payout ratio is 0.46%.

About Workspace Group

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.