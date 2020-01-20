Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

WKHS opened at $3.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.32. The company has a market cap of $243.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.45. Workhorse Group has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $5.37.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 444,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 65,076 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 53,959 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 756.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,073,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 948,521 shares during the period. 18.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

