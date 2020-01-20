Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Waterstone Financial stock opened at $18.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $503.06 million, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.09. Waterstone Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $50.65 million for the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 8.42%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Waterstone Financial by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,422 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,483,000 after acquiring an additional 21,489 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Waterstone Financial by 99.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,936 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 14,893 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Waterstone Financial by 14.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,088 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Waterstone Financial by 10.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,235 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 8,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waterstone Financial in the second quarter worth $1,960,000. Institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

