BidaskClub Lowers Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) to Strong Sell

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2020

BidaskClub lowered shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on VKTX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Svb Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.76.

VKTX opened at $7.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.30 million, a P/E ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 2.31. Viking Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $11.03.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. Research analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodstock Corp grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 73,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 18,188 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 38.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 18,354 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 8.4% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 32,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 10.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,163,000. Institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

Analyst Recommendations for Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)

