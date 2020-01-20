BidaskClub Downgrades TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ TRS opened at $31.57 on Thursday. TriMas has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $33.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.23 and a 200-day moving average of $30.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.33.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.06). TriMas had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $236.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TriMas will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Paul Swart sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $77,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Joshua A. Sherbin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,319 shares of company stock valued at $904,322. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

