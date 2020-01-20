Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on THRM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentherm from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Gentherm from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Gentherm in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Gentherm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.20.
Gentherm stock opened at $48.16 on Thursday. Gentherm has a 52 week low of $35.63 and a 52 week high of $48.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31.
In related news, VP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 6,000 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $256,680.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,584.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in Gentherm during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Gentherm during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gentherm during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gentherm during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000.
Gentherm Company Profile
Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.
