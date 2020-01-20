Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on THRM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentherm from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Gentherm from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Gentherm in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Gentherm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Gentherm stock opened at $48.16 on Thursday. Gentherm has a 52 week low of $35.63 and a 52 week high of $48.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $240.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gentherm will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 6,000 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $256,680.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,584.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in Gentherm during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Gentherm during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gentherm during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gentherm during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

