Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for salesforce.com (CRM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) recently:

1/17/2020 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $190.00 to $205.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $185.00 to $215.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $197.00 to $216.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $185.00 to $215.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – salesforce.com had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/6/2020 – salesforce.com was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $200.00.

1/3/2020 – salesforce.com was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “salesforce is gaining from growth in its cloud offerings. The company is benefiting immensely from an expanding partner ecosystem, which is contributing to business wins and boosting its presence globally. Deal wins in the international market is a growth driver. Rapid adoption of its diverse cloud offerings, given an upsurge in demand for digital transformation, is a key catalyst. Additionally, acquisitions like MuleSoft, Tableau, ClickSoftware and Salesforce.org are significant revenue growth drivers. However, stiff competition from Oracle and Microsoft is a concern. Persistence of unfavorable currency fluctuations is a key headwind. Besides, increasing investments in international expansions and data centers are an overhang on profitability.”

12/30/2019 – salesforce.com was given a new $200.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/24/2019 – salesforce.com was given a new $200.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/18/2019 – salesforce.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

12/5/2019 – salesforce.com had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cross Research.

12/5/2019 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $185.00 to $196.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/4/2019 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $197.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/4/2019 – salesforce.com had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

12/4/2019 – salesforce.com had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $188.00.

12/4/2019 – salesforce.com had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $175.00.

12/4/2019 – salesforce.com had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

12/4/2019 – salesforce.com had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2019 – salesforce.com had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

12/4/2019 – salesforce.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2019 – salesforce.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2019 – salesforce.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2019 – salesforce.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2019 – salesforce.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $189.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2019 – salesforce.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2019 – salesforce.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2019 – salesforce.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2019 – salesforce.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a $191.00 price target on the stock.

11/25/2019 – salesforce.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $191.00 price target on the stock.

11/21/2019 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $185.00 to $195.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/21/2019 – salesforce.com had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $192.00 price target on the stock.

11/21/2019 – salesforce.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

11/21/2019 – salesforce.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock.

CRM stock opened at $182.23 on Monday. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.87 and a fifty-two week high of $184.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $162.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.79, for a total transaction of $1,827,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 87,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.14, for a total value of $14,056,128.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,850,789.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 412,706 shares of company stock worth $67,579,619 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 36,379.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,648,680 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,919,183,000 after buying an additional 12,614,007 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,910,865 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,145,296,000 after buying an additional 4,046,077 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,145,974,000 after buying an additional 3,749,613 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,521,967,000 after buying an additional 2,499,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,265,009 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,078,418,000 after buying an additional 1,646,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

