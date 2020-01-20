Brokerages Expect Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to Post $3.21 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) will report $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.27. Teleflex posted earnings per share of $2.77 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full year earnings of $11.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.05 to $11.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.57 to $13.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Teleflex.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.22. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $648.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

TFX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays set a $365.00 target price on shares of Teleflex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $420.00 to $415.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC set a $403.00 target price on shares of Teleflex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.60.

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.01, for a total transaction of $63,202.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,785.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Benson Smith sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.01, for a total transaction of $5,780,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,375,718.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,181 shares of company stock worth $15,975,881 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 21.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,937,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 4.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,160 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,696 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFX stock opened at $383.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $369.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.78. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $255.26 and a 12-month high of $388.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teleflex (TFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.