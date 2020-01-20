$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Nike’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.73. Nike posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nike will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nike.

Get Nike alerts:

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Consumer Edge started coverage on Nike in a research note on Friday, December 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Nike in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Argus increased their price objective on Nike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.19.

NKE stock opened at $104.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.06. Nike has a fifty-two week low of $77.07 and a fifty-two week high of $103.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $160.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.245 dividend. This is a positive change from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $11,138,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 477,916 shares of company stock valued at $46,659,474 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nike by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 39,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Nike by 3.3% during the third quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Nike by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Nike by 0.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 20,144 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Nike by 0.5% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nike (NKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.