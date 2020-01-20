Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.84 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) will announce ($0.84) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.14) and the highest is ($0.30). Zymeworks reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 354.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.39) to ($2.26). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.65) to ($0.65). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zymeworks.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.06. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 112.95% and a negative return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $7.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 million.

ZYME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zymeworks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. HWG Holdings LP raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 82,322.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,379,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,083 shares during the period. 54.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ZYME opened at $49.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Zymeworks has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.09. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 1.52.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

