Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.84 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) will announce ($0.84) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.14) and the highest is ($0.30). Zymeworks reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 354.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.39) to ($2.26). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.65) to ($0.65). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zymeworks.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.06. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 112.95% and a negative return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $7.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 million.

ZYME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zymeworks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. HWG Holdings LP raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 82,322.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,379,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,083 shares during the period. 54.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ZYME opened at $49.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Zymeworks has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.09. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 1.52.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zymeworks (ZYME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Brokerages Expect Teleflex Incorporated to Post $3.21 EPS
Brokerages Expect Teleflex Incorporated to Post $3.21 EPS
$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nike Inc This Quarter
$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nike Inc This Quarter
Zymeworks Inc Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.84 Per Share
Zymeworks Inc Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.84 Per Share
J & J Snack Foods Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday
J & J Snack Foods Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday
Chunghwa Telecom Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Chunghwa Telecom Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Petmed Express to Release Earnings on Tuesday
Petmed Express to Release Earnings on Tuesday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report