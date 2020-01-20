J & J Snack Foods (JJSF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 27th. Analysts expect J & J Snack Foods to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.09). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $311.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect J & J Snack Foods to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $187.97 on Monday. J & J Snack Foods has a one year low of $138.40 and a one year high of $196.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.29 and its 200 day moving average is $184.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 0.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This is a boost from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.46%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JJSF. ValuEngine cut J & J Snack Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Consumer Edge cut J & J Snack Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub cut J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.50.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, Director Sidney R. Brown sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.90, for a total transaction of $260,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gerald B. Shreiber sold 1,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total value of $365,880.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

