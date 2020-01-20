Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 22nd. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter.

Shares of Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $36.52 on Monday. Chunghwa Telecom has a one year low of $33.61 and a one year high of $37.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.87 and its 200 day moving average is $36.08. The stock has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Other Business segments. It offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT), corporate, and bill handling services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

