Petmed Express (PETS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 21st.
Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Petmed Express had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $69.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of PETS opened at $27.26 on Monday. Petmed Express has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $27.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.81. The stock has a market cap of $534.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.62.
In other news, Director Gian Fulgoni sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $317,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Petmed Express
PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.
Further Reading: Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Petmed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petmed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.