Petmed Express (PETS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 21st.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Petmed Express had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $69.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of PETS opened at $27.26 on Monday. Petmed Express has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $27.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.81. The stock has a market cap of $534.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.62.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Petmed Express in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Petmed Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Petmed Express from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Petmed Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

In other news, Director Gian Fulgoni sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $317,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Petmed Express

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

