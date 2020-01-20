TESSCO Technologies (TESS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 27th. Analysts expect TESSCO Technologies to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TESS opened at $11.24 on Monday. TESSCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $93.26 million, a PE ratio of 124.89 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TESS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TESSCO Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine cut TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

