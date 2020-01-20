SL Green Realty (SLG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SLG opened at $91.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $75.46 and a one year high of $93.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.47%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLG. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America raised SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on SL Green Realty from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.22.

SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

