APHRIA INC-TS Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (TSE:APH)

APHRIA INC-TS (TSE:APH) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of APHRIA INC-TS in a report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Zuanic expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for APHRIA INC-TS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APHRIA INC-TS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.