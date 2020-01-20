APHRIA INC-TS Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (TSE:APH)

APHRIA INC-TS (TSE:APH) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of APHRIA INC-TS in a report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Zuanic expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Earnings History and Estimates for APHRIA INC-TS (TSE:APH)

