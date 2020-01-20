FY2020 EPS Estimates for Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Raised by Piper Sandler

Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Charles Schwab in a report issued on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.54 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.48. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s FY2021 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 34.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SCHW. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.73.

SCHW opened at $48.34 on Monday. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $51.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.54 and a 200-day moving average of $42.74.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $149,657.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $14,703,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 349,364 shares of company stock valued at $17,174,848. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 303.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 526.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

