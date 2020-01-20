OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) – Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of OrganiGram in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Zuanic now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.02). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.10 price objective on the stock.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 42.78%. The company had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million.

OGI has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on OrganiGram in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. AltaCorp Capital cut OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Paradigm Capital set a $8.50 target price on OrganiGram and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Beacon Securities downgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OrganiGram presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.80.

Shares of OrganiGram stock opened at $3.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.96. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44. The firm has a market cap of $531.01 million and a P/E ratio of -16.30.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in OrganiGram during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in OrganiGram by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in OrganiGram in the second quarter worth $45,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in OrganiGram in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the third quarter worth $62,000. 11.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OrganiGram Company Profile

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

