FY2020 EPS Estimates for Hancock Whitney Corp Decreased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) – Piper Sandler decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a report released on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.05 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.15.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Stephens set a $41.00 price target on Hancock Whitney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hancock Whitney has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of NYSE HWC opened at $43.56 on Monday. Hancock Whitney has a 1 year low of $33.63 and a 1 year high of $44.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.67.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $316.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $228,382.50. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,028 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $85,054.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,821.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter worth $26,063,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,479,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the third quarter valued at about $4,638,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the third quarter worth about $4,477,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 15.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 603,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,128,000 after acquiring an additional 79,363 shares during the period.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

