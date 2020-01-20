FY2020 EPS Estimates for HAYS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Decreased by Analyst

HAYS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for HAYS PLC/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HAYS PLC/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Get HAYS PLC/ADR alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HAYS PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. HSBC lowered shares of HAYS PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS HAYPY opened at $22.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.64. HAYS PLC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $20.71 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73.

About HAYS PLC/ADR

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for HAYS PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HAYS PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.