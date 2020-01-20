GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GRFS. Banco Sabadell upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Santander upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GRFS opened at $23.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.85. GRIFOLS S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $24.82.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). GRIFOLS S A/S had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 9.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 691,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,583,000 after purchasing an additional 59,969 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 3.7% in the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 230,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in the second quarter valued at about $16,929,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 453.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.12% of the company’s stock.

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

