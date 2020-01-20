Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

BidaskClub cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research set a $31.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $29.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.61. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $32.58. The stock has a market cap of $700.68 million, a PE ratio of 53.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.44.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 28,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

APHRIA INC-TS Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of Per Share
APHRIA INC-TS Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of Per Share
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Charles Schwab Co. Raised by Piper Sandler
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Charles Schwab Co. Raised by Piper Sandler
OrganiGram Holdings Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share
OrganiGram Holdings Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Hancock Whitney Corp Decreased by Piper Sandler
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Hancock Whitney Corp Decreased by Piper Sandler
FY2020 EPS Estimates for HAYS PLC/ADR Decreased by Analyst
FY2020 EPS Estimates for HAYS PLC/ADR Decreased by Analyst
GRIFOLS S A/S Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub
GRIFOLS S A/S Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report