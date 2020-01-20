Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research set a $31.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $29.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.61. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $32.58. The stock has a market cap of $700.68 million, a PE ratio of 53.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.44.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 28,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

