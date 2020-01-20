Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on INSM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insmed from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Insmed in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price target on Insmed and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.63.

Get Insmed alerts:

Shares of INSM opened at $21.46 on Thursday. Insmed has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $33.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.70.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.89 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 291.19% and a negative return on equity of 114.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.14) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insmed news, CAO John Goll sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $520,000.00. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the second quarter worth $34,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in Insmed by 26.5% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Insmed by 17.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Insmed in the third quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Insmed by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.