Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Oxford Immunotec Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Immunotec Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Oxford Immunotec Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen set a $20.00 price objective on Oxford Immunotec Global and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 target price on Oxford Immunotec Global and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.67.

Get Oxford Immunotec Global alerts:

NASDAQ OXFD opened at $16.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $428.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a current ratio of 13.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average of $15.14. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 52-week low of $12.49 and a 52-week high of $18.60.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $21.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.23 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a net margin of 199.21% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Oxford Immunotec Global’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Oxford Immunotec Global will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oxford Immunotec Global news, Director Richard A. Sandberg sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,218,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,315,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,874,000 after acquiring an additional 197,364 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $557,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 176,377 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 77,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Immunotec Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Immunotec Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.