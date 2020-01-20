Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mayville Engineering Company Inc. provides prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services. It serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. The company also provides engineering and development services. It offers conventional and CNC stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting, forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding, assembly and logistic services. Mayville Engineering Company Inc. is based in Wisconsin, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Mayville Engineering from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.67.

NYSE MEC opened at $9.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.67. Mayville Engineering has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. Mayville Engineering had a positive return on equity of 13.70% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $128.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Mayville Engineering will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Mayville Engineering news, Director Jay O. Rothman bought 10,000 shares of Mayville Engineering stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.79 per share, with a total value of $97,900.00. Also, CEO Robert D. Kamphuis bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.12 per share, with a total value of $202,400.00. Insiders bought a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $558,225 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the second quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the second quarter worth approximately $571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

