Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MEET has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Meet Group in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut Meet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Meet Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meet Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Meet Group in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Meet Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.71.

Shares of MEET stock opened at $5.77 on Thursday. Meet Group has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $6.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average is $4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Meet Group had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $52.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.57 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meet Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meet Group news, CFO James E. Bugden sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,993. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Meet Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Meet Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Meet Group by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 9,198 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in Meet Group by 117.6% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 45,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 24,585 shares in the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meet Group

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

