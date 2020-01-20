Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Morphic Holding Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Morphic Holding Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

NASDAQ:MORF opened at $19.69 on Thursday. Morphic has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.25.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morphic will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORF. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Morphic during the second quarter worth about $44,928,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morphic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,883,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,958,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,478,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,136,000. 45.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

