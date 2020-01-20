BidaskClub Downgrades SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SP Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SP Plus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of SP Plus from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

NASDAQ SP opened at $41.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.74. SP Plus has a 52 week low of $30.66 and a 52 week high of $47.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.77 million, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. SP Plus had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $418.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SP Plus will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other SP Plus news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 5,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $234,620.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $177,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,211 shares of company stock valued at $765,415 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 1,468.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 189,501 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SP Plus by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,144,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,545,000 after buying an additional 189,296 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SP Plus by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,795,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,316,000 after buying an additional 156,491 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in SP Plus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,068,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in SP Plus by 544.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 79,504 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

