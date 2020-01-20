LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LivaNova PLC is a medical technology company which focuses on providing treatment for cardiovascular diseases and neuromodulation. The Company’s operating units consists of Cardiac Rhythm Management, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. LivaNova PLC, formerly known as Cyberonics, Inc., is based in London, United Kingdom. “

LIVN has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of LivaNova from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on LivaNova from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded LivaNova from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivaNova currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $73.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.56. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $64.80 and a fifty-two week high of $102.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 20.35% and a positive return on equity of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $268.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $73,700.00. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $473,090 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in LivaNova by 6,270.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the third quarter worth about $75,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 11.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 585.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV?) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

