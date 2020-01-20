Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded Match Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Match Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Aegis reissued a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Match Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Match Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.39.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $91.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.43. Match Group has a 12 month low of $47.06 and a 12 month high of $95.32. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Match Group had a return on equity of 293.15% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $541.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Match Group will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 71.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Match Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Match Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 24.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

