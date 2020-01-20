Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

RTRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Retrophin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retrophin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.75.

NASDAQ:RTRX opened at $16.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average is $14.74. The firm has a market cap of $716.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.00. Retrophin has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $24.69.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $44.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.31 million. Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 43.88% and a negative net margin of 71.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Retrophin will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $69,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 250,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,490,937.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 3,750 shares of Retrophin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $52,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $132,280. 4.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTRX. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 27,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Retrophin by 1.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Retrophin in the second quarter valued at $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Retrophin by 19.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Retrophin by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 533,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter.

About Retrophin

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

