Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

RTRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Retrophin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retrophin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.75.

NASDAQ:RTRX opened at $16.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average is $14.74. The firm has a market cap of $716.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.00. Retrophin has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $24.69.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $44.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.31 million. Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 43.88% and a negative net margin of 71.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Retrophin will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $69,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 250,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,490,937.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 3,750 shares of Retrophin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $52,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $132,280. 4.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTRX. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 27,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Retrophin by 1.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Retrophin in the second quarter valued at $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Retrophin by 19.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Retrophin by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 533,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter.

About Retrophin

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Analyst Recommendations for Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Retrophin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retrophin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

APHRIA INC-TS Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of Per Share
APHRIA INC-TS Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of Per Share
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Charles Schwab Co. Raised by Piper Sandler
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Charles Schwab Co. Raised by Piper Sandler
OrganiGram Holdings Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share
OrganiGram Holdings Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Hancock Whitney Corp Decreased by Piper Sandler
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Hancock Whitney Corp Decreased by Piper Sandler
FY2020 EPS Estimates for HAYS PLC/ADR Decreased by Analyst
FY2020 EPS Estimates for HAYS PLC/ADR Decreased by Analyst
GRIFOLS S A/S Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub
GRIFOLS S A/S Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report