Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kimball International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

KBAL stock opened at $21.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.33. Kimball International has a twelve month low of $13.49 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The firm has a market cap of $791.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $201.45 million during the quarter. Kimball International had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 5.14%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimball International during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,205,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kimball International by 100.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 229,417 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Kimball International by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 517,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,989,000 after purchasing an additional 192,252 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kimball International by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 416,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 175,496 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kimball International by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,198,000 after purchasing an additional 122,463 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

