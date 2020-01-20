FY2020 EPS Estimates for Exchange Income Co. Decreased by Cormark (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) – Cormark decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Exchange Income in a report issued on Thursday, January 16th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.03 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.90. Cormark also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s FY2021 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$355.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$338.45 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$55.00 target price on Exchange Income and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$47.00 target price on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. CIBC raised their target price on Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Exchange Income from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital raised their target price on Exchange Income from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$47.19.

TSE:EIF opened at C$44.09 on Monday. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of C$28.30 and a 52 week high of C$46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 18.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$40.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.35%.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

