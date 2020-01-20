FY2020 EPS Estimates for Exchange Income Co. Decreased by Cormark (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) – Cormark decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Exchange Income in a report issued on Thursday, January 16th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.03 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.90. Cormark also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s FY2021 earnings at $3.87 EPS.
Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$355.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$338.45 million.
TSE:EIF opened at C$44.09 on Monday. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of C$28.30 and a 52 week high of C$46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 18.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$40.58.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.35%.
Exchange Income Company Profile
Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.
