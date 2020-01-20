KeyCorp Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Target in a report issued on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the retailer will earn $6.43 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.44. KeyCorp has a “Buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Target’s FY2021 earnings at $6.86 EPS.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Target from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.81.

TGT stock opened at $116.92 on Monday. Target has a 12 month low of $69.07 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.86. The stock has a market cap of $58.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Target’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 889.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,284,065 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $371,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850,951 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,555,720 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $307,961,000 after purchasing an additional 630,907 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Target by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,190,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $341,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,072 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,166,504 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $231,621,000 after purchasing an additional 79,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Target by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,231,447 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $131,654,000 after purchasing an additional 145,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

