FY2020 EPS Estimates for Veoneer Inc Raised by KeyCorp (NYSE:VNE)

Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Veoneer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now forecasts that the company will earn ($4.30) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($4.35).

Get Veoneer alerts:

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.33 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 27.00% and a negative net margin of 26.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VNE. Zacks Investment Research cut Veoneer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Veoneer in a report on Monday, January 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Veoneer in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Veoneer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.63.

VNE opened at $13.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average is $16.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Veoneer has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $33.11.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Veoneer by 20.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,171,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,591,000 after purchasing an additional 365,756 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 27.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,827,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,628,000 after buying an additional 396,575 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,082,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,903,000 after buying an additional 244,525 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 2.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 340,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after buying an additional 9,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 6.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 259,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after buying an additional 15,755 shares in the last quarter. 27.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.