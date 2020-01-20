Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Welltower Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Welltower in a report issued on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $4.30 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Welltower’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

Shares of WELL opened at $86.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Welltower has a twelve month low of $71.18 and a twelve month high of $93.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.96. The firm has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.14.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 5.0% in the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 5.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 280,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,388,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 4.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 528,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,935,000 after purchasing an additional 23,760 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the third quarter worth $45,751,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 10.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

