Piper Sandler Weighs in on Hershey Co’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HSY)

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Hershey in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will earn $1.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.75. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hershey’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.11 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HSY. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.27.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $150.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.05. Hershey has a 52 week low of $100.80 and a 52 week high of $162.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.33.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 53.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP West Mary E. Stone sold 25,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $3,784,090.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,866,018.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total transaction of $211,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,515,353.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,398 shares of company stock worth $7,145,227 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Earnings History and Estimates for Hershey (NYSE:HSY)

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

FY2020 EPS Estimates for Exchange Income Co. Decreased by Cormark
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Exchange Income Co. Decreased by Cormark
KeyCorp Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Target Co.
KeyCorp Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Target Co.
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Veoneer Inc Raised by KeyCorp
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Veoneer Inc Raised by KeyCorp
Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Welltower Inc’s FY2020 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Welltower Inc’s FY2020 Earnings
Piper Sandler Weighs in on Hershey Co’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Piper Sandler Weighs in on Hershey Co’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Brokers Issue Forecasts for Columbia Sportswear’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Brokers Issue Forecasts for Columbia Sportswear’s Q3 2020 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report