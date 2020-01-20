Piper Sandler Weighs in on Hershey Co’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HSY)

Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Hershey in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will earn $1.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.75. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hershey’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.11 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HSY. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.27.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $150.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.05. Hershey has a 52 week low of $100.80 and a 52 week high of $162.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.33.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 53.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP West Mary E. Stone sold 25,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $3,784,090.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,866,018.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total transaction of $211,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,515,353.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,398 shares of company stock worth $7,145,227 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

