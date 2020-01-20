Brokers Issue Forecasts for Columbia Sportswear’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:COLM)

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) – Wedbush lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Columbia Sportswear in a research note issued on Thursday, January 16th. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.96. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $906.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.31 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on COLM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $129.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.17.

NASDAQ COLM opened at $95.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.05. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $84.41 and a one year high of $109.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,477,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,469,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,216,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,841,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 719.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,671 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,886,000 after purchasing an additional 107,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sarah Bany sold 10,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.61, for a total value of $976,837.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,730,398.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $12,914,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,703,598 shares in the company, valued at $791,592,238.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 540,000 shares of company stock worth $49,419,456 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

