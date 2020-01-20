Oppenheimer Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) – Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Paylocity in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Schwartz now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Paylocity’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.25. Paylocity had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $126.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Paylocity’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Paylocity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Paylocity from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $141.60 on Monday. Paylocity has a 52-week low of $64.69 and a 52-week high of $141.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.95 and its 200 day moving average is $108.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In other Paylocity news, CFO Toby J. Williams sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $401,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,260,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 107,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $11,962,837.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,176,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,191,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 504,350 shares of company stock worth $58,701,709 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

