Navient Corp Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Navient in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navient’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.33 million. Navient had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 17.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Navient in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Navient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Navient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

NAVI opened at $13.86 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.07, a quick ratio of 13.16 and a current ratio of 13.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.13. Navient has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $15.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Navient by 72.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 32,720 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Navient in the second quarter valued at $138,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Navient by 63.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,056,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,552 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Navient in the second quarter valued at $3,825,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Navient by 63.0% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 141,912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 54,865 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

