Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply in a report issued on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.19).

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

BECN stock opened at $35.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.85.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 13,564.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $391,000.

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 5,802 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $174,408.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,701.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Frost purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,332.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.