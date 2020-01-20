Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) Increased by Analyst

Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research note issued on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eastgroup Properties’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.23 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EGP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $109.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.60.

EGP stock opened at $135.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 55.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.74. Eastgroup Properties has a 12 month low of $96.49 and a 12 month high of $138.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.10 and its 200 day moving average is $127.26.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $83.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.24 million. Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 28.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 1,773.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Eastgroup Properties news, Director David H. Hoster II sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $797,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 167,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,270,094.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Eastgroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.24%.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

