Financial Analysis: BCE (NYSE:BCE) and GCI Liberty (NYSE:GLIBA)

BCE (NYSE:BCE) and GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.2% of BCE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.2% of GCI Liberty shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of BCE shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of GCI Liberty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BCE and GCI Liberty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BCE 12.61% 18.75% 5.28% GCI Liberty 56.87% -4.92% -2.50%

Volatility & Risk

BCE has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GCI Liberty has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BCE and GCI Liberty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BCE 1 4 5 0 2.40 GCI Liberty 0 0 5 0 3.00

BCE currently has a consensus target price of $56.68, suggesting a potential upside of 19.32%. GCI Liberty has a consensus target price of $77.40, suggesting a potential upside of 6.33%. Given BCE’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe BCE is more favorable than GCI Liberty.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BCE and GCI Liberty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BCE $18.11 billion 2.37 $2.26 billion $2.71 17.53 GCI Liberty $739.76 million 10.40 -$873.30 million ($1.58) -46.07

BCE has higher revenue and earnings than GCI Liberty. GCI Liberty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BCE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BCE beats GCI Liberty on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BCE

BCE Inc., a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services. It also provides various 4G LTE and LTE-A smartphones and tablets, mobile Internet hubs and sticks, and mobile Wi-Fi devices, as well as smartwatches, Bell connected cars, trackers, smart homes, lifestyle products, and virtual reality products. The Bell Wireline segment provides data, including Internet access and Internet protocol television; and local telephone, long distance, and other communications services and products. It also provides home security, monitoring, and automation services; and satellite TV and connectivity services. In addition, this segment offers local exchange carrier and telecommunications services; sells wireline-related products; and buys and sells local telephone, long distance, data, and other services from or to resellers, and other carriers. The Bell Media segment provides conventional TV, specialty TV, pay TV, and streaming services; and digital media, radio broadcasting, out-of-home advertising services, sports and other event production, and broadcasting services. It owns and operates approximately 30 conventional TV stations; 33 specialty and Pay TV channels; 3 direct-to-consumer streaming services; 109 licensed radio stations; and 200 Websites and approximately 30 apps. The company was formerly known as Bell Canada Enterprises Inc. BCE Inc. was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada.

About GCI Liberty

GCI Liberty, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

