Financial Contrast: Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) versus OCADO GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:OCDDY)

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) and OCADO GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Orkla ASA and OCADO GRP PLC/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orkla ASA $5.02 billion 1.94 $402.13 million $0.40 24.43 OCADO GRP PLC/S $2.14 billion 5.86 -$60.21 million ($0.18) -197.50

Orkla ASA has higher revenue and earnings than OCADO GRP PLC/S. OCADO GRP PLC/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orkla ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Orkla ASA has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OCADO GRP PLC/S has a beta of 3.2, suggesting that its stock price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Orkla ASA and OCADO GRP PLC/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orkla ASA 7.74% 10.40% 6.62% OCADO GRP PLC/S N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Orkla ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Orkla ASA and OCADO GRP PLC/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orkla ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A OCADO GRP PLC/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Orkla ASA beats OCADO GRP PLC/S on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orkla ASA Company Profile

Orkla ASA engages in the branded consumer goods, renewable energy, real estate, and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors. It also provides confectionery, biscuit, and snack products; and develops bran and crispbread products, as well as snack meals. In addition, the company offers cleaning products, toothbrushes, and personal hygiene products; hygiene and cleaning solutions to the professional market; dietary supplements and health products; basic garments through the grocery channel; painting tools and cleaning products; and wound care products, as well as operates Gymgrossisten and Bodystore e-commerce portals for health and sports nutrition products. Further, it supplies margarine and butter blends, yeast, bread and cake improvers and mixes, marzipan, and ice cream ingredients; produces and supplies power to the Nordic power market; and undertakes industrial property and real estate development projects. The company offers its food products under the Grandiosa, TORO, Stabburet, Felix, Paulúns, Abba, Kalles, Beauvais, Den Gamle Fabrik, Spilva, Vitana and MTR brands; snacks and confectionery products under the KiMs, Nidar, Göteborgs Kex, Sætre, OLW, Panda, Laima, Selga, Adazu, and Kalev brands; wound care and health products under the Möller's, Collett, Salvequick, Nutrilett, Maxim, Riemann, Define, Sunsilk, Blenda, Jif, Sun, Zalo, Jordan, and Pierre Robert brands; and food ingredients under the Mors Hjemmebakte, Bakke Dal, and Naturli' brands. It has operations in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, the Baltics, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

OCADO GRP PLC/S Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store. The company is also involved in the development and monetization of intellectual property and technology used for the online retailing, logistics, and distribution of grocery and consumer goods. Ocado Group plc was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hatfield, the United Kingdom.

