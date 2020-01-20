EXCO Resources (OTCMKTS:XCOOQ) and Concho Resources (OTCMKTS:CXO) Head-To-Head Contrast

EXCO Resources (OTCMKTS:XCOOQ) and Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for EXCO Resources and Concho Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EXCO Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Concho Resources 0 6 15 2 2.83

Concho Resources has a consensus target price of $111.45, suggesting a potential upside of 23.70%. Given Concho Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Concho Resources is more favorable than EXCO Resources.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EXCO Resources and Concho Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EXCO Resources $394.03 million 0.01 -$182.70 million N/A N/A Concho Resources $4.15 billion 4.36 $2.29 billion $4.59 19.63

Concho Resources has higher revenue and earnings than EXCO Resources.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.7% of Concho Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of EXCO Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Concho Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares EXCO Resources and Concho Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EXCO Resources N/A N/A N/A Concho Resources 28.98% 3.24% 2.28%

Risk and Volatility

EXCO Resources has a beta of 4.85, meaning that its stock price is 385% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Concho Resources has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Concho Resources beats EXCO Resources on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EXCO Resources

EXCO Resources, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of onshore oil and natural gas properties with a focus on shale resource plays in the United States. The company holds interests in approximately 96,600 net acres located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales of East Texas and North Louisiana; approximately 48,500 net acres located in the Eagle Ford shale of South Texas; and approximately 234,800 net acres of prospective area located in the Marcellus shale, as well as approximately 69,000 net acres of prospective area located in the Utica shale of the Appalachia region. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of approximately 660.6 billion cubic feet equivalent of oil and natural gas. The company was founded in 1955 and is based in Dallas, Texas. On January 15, 2018, EXCO Resources, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

