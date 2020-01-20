Comparing Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) & Westamerica Bancorporation (NYSE:WABC)

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) and Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Banc of California alerts:

99.3% of Banc of California shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.5% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Banc of California shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Banc of California and Westamerica Bancorporation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banc of California $446.71 million 1.99 $45.47 million $0.49 35.61 Westamerica Bancorporation $206.09 million 8.91 $71.56 million $2.98 22.78

Westamerica Bancorporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Banc of California. Westamerica Bancorporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banc of California, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Banc of California has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westamerica Bancorporation has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Banc of California and Westamerica Bancorporation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banc of California 0 4 0 0 2.00 Westamerica Bancorporation 0 2 0 0 2.00

Banc of California presently has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential downside of 11.17%. Westamerica Bancorporation has a consensus price target of $58.00, suggesting a potential downside of 14.56%. Given Banc of California’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Banc of California is more favorable than Westamerica Bancorporation.

Profitability

This table compares Banc of California and Westamerica Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banc of California 4.79% 7.67% 0.57% Westamerica Bancorporation 39.01% 11.69% 1.44%

Dividends

Banc of California pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Westamerica Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Banc of California pays out 49.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Westamerica Bancorporation pays out 55.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Westamerica Bancorporation has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Westamerica Bancorporation is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Westamerica Bancorporation beats Banc of California on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. It also provides various commercial and consumer loan products, such as commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; multifamily loans; construction and renovation loans; single family residential mortgage loans; warehouse loans; asset, insurance, or security-backed loans; home equity lines of credit; consumer and business lines of credit; small business administration loans; and other consumer loans. In addition, the company offers automated bill payment, cash and treasury management, foreign exchange, card payment, remote and mobile deposit capture, automated clearing house origination, wire transfer, direct deposit, and Internet banking services; and master demand accounts, interest rate swaps, and safe deposit boxes. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 32 full service branches in San Diego, Orange, Santa Barbara, and Los Angeles counties in California. The company was formerly known as First PacTrust Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Banc of California, Inc. in July 2013. Banc of California, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases. The company offers consumer loans, including credit card loans, revolving credit plans, and automotive loans. The company offers commercial real estate loans for land development and on-site construction of industrial, commercial, residential, or farm buildings in the United States; real estate-backed residential loans; and commercial loans collateralized by real estate properties. The company offers domestic and foreign commercial and industrial loans. The bank offers loans for the purpose of financing agricultural production; loans which include planned and unplanned overdrafts, to governments in non-U.S. countries, to their official institutions, and to international and regional institutions. For 2017, the company has an asset value of 5.6 million USD. It has generated a net income of 71,564 USD in December 31, 2017. The company was formerly known as Independent Bankshares Corporation and changed its name to Westamerica Bancorporation in December 1982. Westamerica Bancorporation was founded in 1972 and is based in San Rafael, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.