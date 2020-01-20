$66.60 Million in Sales Expected for AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) will report $66.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AppFolio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $66.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $66.30 million. AppFolio reported sales of $50.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full-year sales of $255.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $254.90 million to $255.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $323.79 million, with estimates ranging from $317.90 million to $329.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.08 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AppFolio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.28.

In other AppFolio news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 3,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $365,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 10,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $1,236,192.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,445,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in AppFolio by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in AppFolio by 289.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in AppFolio by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in AppFolio during the 2nd quarter worth about $322,000. 37.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $124.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 127.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.26. AppFolio has a 52-week low of $59.02 and a 52-week high of $124.70.

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

