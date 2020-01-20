$234.13 Million in Sales Expected for Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) to report $234.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $231.30 million and the highest is $237.40 million. Evolent Health posted sales of $193.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full year sales of $844.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $842.00 million to $847.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $913.08 million, with estimates ranging from $882.70 million to $975.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $220.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.90 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 15.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. Evolent Health’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.15 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evolent Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.74.

In other news, President Seth Blackley bought 14,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.68 per share, for a total transaction of $98,523.32. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 7.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the third quarter valued at about $1,568,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 12.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 137,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 15,190 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 7.9% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 306,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 22,347 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the third quarter valued at about $3,764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $11.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average is $7.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Evolent Health has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $19.13.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

