$2.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) will report $2.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.10 billion. Zimmer Biomet reported sales of $2.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full year sales of $7.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.95 billion to $7.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.14 billion to $8.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a positive return on equity of 13.71% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BTIG Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James raised Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Leerink Swann boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.35.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $2,226,799.38. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 541,767 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,788,000 after purchasing an additional 20,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

ZBH opened at $149.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.57 and its 200-day moving average is $138.54. The stock has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of -304.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $103.17 and a twelve month high of $151.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

